WE KNOW BOWMAN LUSAMBO VERY WELL: LET THE PUNGWA FORMULA BE APPLIED SINCE HE AND HIS FELLOWS CANNOT REPENT AND CONTINUES INSULTING THE INTELLIGENCE OF ZAMBIANS WHO WENT TO VOTE FOR HH IN LARGE NUMBERS

By Koswe Editors

We have been told that Bowman Lusambo has issued an apology to the First Family and in particular President Hakainde Hichilema over his (Lusambo) rants and flexing muscles that he is a bulldozer ready to fight New Dawn government since PF left people in the system.

If Lusambo has done that on video and audio then that is good for him and his family and we are sure God in heaven is happy but only if he means it.

Since Hichilema was elected President by Zambians and different people played different roles including Koswe who Bowman Lusambo used to insult and threaten when he was a Minister, we demand that he makes the apology on video and audio because that way, Zambians will hold him accountable and just as well, he may delete his latest posting and claim that it was done by his Administrator without his consent.

On the other hand. No apology amounts to one having freedom of stealing from the poor Zambians and Koswe hopes that Lusambo will not be let free after stealing from government. An apology is not an excuse not to give back money stolen from government.

Otherwise, we hold a view that the PUNGWA direction must be upheld.