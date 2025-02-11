GUEST ARTICLE: We deserve better than the vulgar Tonse Alliance envoy



By Andrew Banda



It’s truly disheartening to see individuals like Francis Kapwepwe, who thrive on divisive and obscene language, being given any form of platform, let alone being associated with political alliances.



His behavior is not only a disgrace to civil discourse but also a reflection of the toxic culture that continues to undermine meaningful political engagement in our society.



Equally concerning is the fact that Given Lubinda, a former Cabinet minister and a seasoned political figure, would endorse such an individual as an envoy.



This raises serious questions about the values and principles being prioritized by those in positions of influence.



Politics should be about serving the people, fostering unity, and addressing the challenges facing our nation—not promoting individuals who specialize in insults and chaos.



We deserve better leadership and better role models. Let’s hold our leaders accountable and demand a higher standard of conduct from those who claim to represent us.



Kalemba February 10, 2025