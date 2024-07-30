WE DID NOT DETAIN JOURNALIST, BUT JUST QUESTIONED HIM FOR TAKING PICTURES, POLICE SAY…

Refutation of False Detention Claims

July 30,2024-The Zambia Police Service wishes to refute claims circulating in some media outlets that a journalist from Millennium was detained today at Chelston Police Station.

The correct sequence of events is as follows: upon arriving at Chelston Police Station, the journalist in question began taking photographs of police officers and the station premises. This prompted our officers to approach him and inquire about his actions. The journalist claimed that he was covering an event involving Honorable Silvia Masebo, who was not present at the station at that time.

During the process of questioning, the journalist prematurely concluded that he was being detained. We emphasize that at no point was he detained; he was merely asked to explain his actions, which is standard procedure for ensuring security and protocol within police premises.

We appeal to all members of the media to maintain professionalism by reporting accurate facts. Misrepresentations and fabricated narratives serve only to mislead the public and undermine trust. We encourage responsible journalism that aligns with the ethical standards of the profession.

The Zambia Police Service remains committed to transparency and accountability, and we value the role of the media as the fourth estate in our society.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER