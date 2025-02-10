We didn’t delay to announce Petauke results on purpose – ECZ



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has clarified that the delay in announcing the results for the Petauke Central Constituency by-election was not intentional.





ECZ chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis stated that the delay was due to legal requirements that mandate all results from polling stations to be received before any announcements can be made.





She explained that, unlike presidential election results which are held across the country and can be announced once they are counted, parliamentary and local government results must be compiled from all polling stations before being disclosed.



“We cannot announce results under pressure from political parties, as this could form the basis of an election petition,” added Zaloumis.





The Petauke results, which were delayed by a day faced a logistical challenge as ballot papers from approximately eight polling stations could only be transported by helicopter.



Despite receiving results that indicated little likelihood of change, the Commission followed the law and waited for the remaining ballots.





The ECZ Chairperson made these remarks during a review meeting in Petauke where she addressed presiding officers involved in the by-election process.





ECZ commissioner Vincent Mukanda also commended the Presiding Officers for their professionalism in ensuring a successful and transparent electoral process…



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 10, 2025