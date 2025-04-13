WE DIDN’T OVERPAY THE MAIZE FROM TANZANIA – MINISTER



Agriculture Minister says Government did not overpay for the maize it purchased from neighbouring Tanzania.



National Agriculture and Information Service (NAIS) reports that Reuben Mtolo said government purchased maize in Tanzania at 350 United States dollars per metric tonne which was the same price that was paid to local maize producers.



Mtolo says this is contrary to sentiments by some sections of society who are accusing government of purchasing maize in Tanzania at an exorbitant price.



He says out of the contracted 195,000 metric tonnes, 155,000 has been delivered with 40,000 remaining to be delivered.



The Agriculture Minister was speaking during the 2025 AGRITECH EXPO in Chisamba District.



The Zambian government imported some maize from Tanzania after the country run out of the commodity.