We didn’t see problem in FIC reports while in opposition, but now we see it – Mweetwa



By Angela Muchinshi

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has insisted that there’s need to change the way the FIC Report is crafted so that it is not easily challenged.



Mweetwa also says while in opposition, UPND did not notice the lacunae in how FIC operates because it wasn’t their mandate to identify weak points.



Credit @ Diggers.News