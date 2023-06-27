WE DON’T HAVE A CAPABLE LEADER TO MOBILISE NATIONAL WEALTH – NAWAKWI … we seem interested in glorifying kaloba

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says Zambia does not have a capable leader to motivate the country to mobilise its abundant resources to speedily repay debt, saying what the country earns just from mining alone is several times more than the $6.3 billion debt restructuring mechanism.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said President Hakainde Hichilema and his officials are celebrating the postponement of the debt repayment for the future generations, claiming that he is not capable of mobilising local resources for the peoples benefit, with the constant concessions he offers to the mining industry for instance.

“How old is the President? 60. Add 20 years to his age, he will be 80 years. God willing … I will be 83 years God willing. Therefore the children born this week will be 20 years and starting a life and we are saying we are leaving this burden to them. Those of us who have borrowed we do go to the bank to say give us two years to reorganise so we are capable of paying,” Nawakwi said. “It doesn’t mean we are not paying. But if two years comes and you have done nothing to improve productivity you are still as worse off.”

Nawakwi expressed disappointment that Finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane was already saying that the debt restructuring will enable the country to get concessional loans from multilateral institutions, when the emphasis should be on improving local productivity which would pay off the debt well in advance of the due date.

"We need now to say where are our minerals, the gold, copper, diamonds, sugilite? Kagem last month auctioned $44 million worth of emeralds. So we have resources. There is no need to be celebrating $6.3 billion when our annual copper production is way above that amount …