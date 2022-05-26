WE DON’T HAVE MONEY FOR CONVENTION – LUBINDA

By Koswe Editors

Opposition PF acting president Given Lubinda says his party has a serious financial challenge to raise the needed K5 million for the Convention.

Lubinda says party members are reluctant in contributing money hence making it difficult to make preparations.

1,250 delegates are expected to attend the General Conference which will see the party having a new president if it will happen.

However, it is highly likely that the PF won’t go to the Convention because it has just managed to raise K76,500 out of the K5 million.