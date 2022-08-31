WE DON’T INTEND TO BUY MOTOR BIKES AT K130,000 EACH.

Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba has clarified on the ongoing speculations, surrounding the alleged contract to supply 75 Motor Bikes at a total cost of K9 885 010 to the Ministry.



Ms Mwamba discloses that the said contract which is currently under investigation was in fact awarded in April 2021, but was unfortunately extended by a Ministry official without seeking guidance.



She says she personally looked at the file and raised concern, after which she forwarded the said contract to Secretary to the Cabinet Mr Patrick Kangwa and Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe for further advice on the matter.



She says it was during this period that the said document leaked to the public and set a different narrative away from the true facts of the matter.



She has therefore assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated, and that a consolidated report will be made available.