We don’t look forward to another by-election – Govt

GOVERNMENT through its chief spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says it does not look forward to hosting another by-election in the future.



This follows the highly contested Petauke Central and Pambashe by-elections which ushered in Tonse Alliance’s candidate Simon Banda as new Petauke Member of Parliament and UPND’s Justin Kapema as the new MP for Pambashe.



The Petauke seat was declared vacant after the exit of runaway member of parliament Jay Jay Banda who has just been replaced by Simon, a man whom the fugitive endorsed.



Jay Jay lost his seat after fleeing lawful custody last August and failing to attend parliamentary sessions within the required timeframe.



Meanwhile, the Pambashe by-election were necessitated by the jailing of former lawmaker Ronald Chitotela who was convicted of arson and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.



Addressing the media in Petauke this afternoon, Mweetwa said out of the 92 by-elections held so far, most of them were brought about by the recruitment of most representatives into the civil service.



He added that government is not a fan of by-elections because of the drain on the tax payer.



“None of these by-elections have been casused by the will of government. The majority of them have been caused by the majority of those of our colleagues who have been employed in the public service as soldiers, as nurses, as teachers,” said Mweetwa.



He also added that government celebrates the peace that has characterised the just ended by-elections….https://kalemba.news/local/2025/02/07/we-dont-look-forward-to-another-by-election-government/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 7, 2025