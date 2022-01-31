Castrol Kafweta – Jabari



WE DON’T NEED NEW LOGOS AT ECZ. WE NEED NEW MANAGEMENT.

Who proposed and approved the change of the commission’s logo? The staff at ECZ have been corrupt and most of them are criminals that must be investigated and prosecuted without delay.

Not changing the management of the Electoral Commission of Zambia is a serious betrayal to the people of Zambia. ECZ was part and parcel of the PF’s criminal schemes to rig the 2021 general elections and they were part and parcel of the criminals that spurred and orchestrated political violence, tribalism, and hate in this country.

The logo in the middle is perfectly fine and there’s nothing wrong about it. The only thing that must be discarded at ECZ is its corrupt management and not the logo and its professional guidelines.

Changing the logo of ECZ and leaving the management intact is like changing the devil’s clothes and his make up while he remains “the devil and his unchanged deeds.” I don’t know who ECZ consulted about this undertaking but I am extremely concerned about this alleged transformation.

The old logo has a national character and in, it speaks to what ECZ does for the country. The new company logo is absolutely nothing but ma rubbish.

Please revert to the old logo not this one.