We don’t protect players – Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca on fixtures

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has voiced concerns about the intense football schedule, stating that players lack adequate protection from the heavy match load.

He acknowledged that players speaking out about the overwhelming number of games is “an important first step.”

The debate over player burnout has intensified recently, with Manchester City’s Rodri suggesting players are prepared to strike if no changes are made.

His remarks have been backed by Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona’s Jules Koundé, while Carlo Ancelotti hinted that players might even accept reduced wages if it meant fewer games.

Maresca is the latest to address the issue publicly.

“Yes, no doubt,” he said at a news conference on Friday when asked if there were too many games on the football calendar.

“In terms of games, it’s too much. We do not protect players. The only ones that can do something is the players. We can help them. I think in the last two weeks some of the players have explained what they think, and I think it’s a good starting point.”

Chelsea have opted to exclude Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana, and Romeo Lavia from their UEFA Conference League squad, prioritising careful management of their game time over the course of the long season.

Currently sitting in eighth place in the Premier League after four matches, Chelsea are preparing for a London derby against West Ham on Saturday.

Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that Enzo Fernández and new signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who were absent from last week’s victory over Bournemouth due to illness, will be fit for selection.

However, the Blues will still be without captain Reece James and Malo Gusto, who are sidelined with ongoing fitness issues.