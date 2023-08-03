WE DON’T SUPPORT LGBTQI, GAY PRACTICES!- Fred M’membe

WE DON’T SUPPORT LGBTQI, GAY PRACTICES!

What’s this growing desperation by those who are failing to run their political parties or those failing to run this nation and using those two discredited guerrilla channels Koswe and Zambian Watchdog to spread hate speech and malice?

At no time have I as an individual or we collectively as The SP Zambia supported LGBTQI, gay practices etc.

And that remains our individual and collective position. That is the position of the great majority of our people, our religious teachings, our cultural practices and of our national laws.

It’s very sad that we have individuals that have desperately resorted to concocting false narratives on LGBTQI, gay issues and presenting it as emanating from us.

The desperation to paint me, us black on these matters and sometimes pushing contrary words in our mouths is malicious, mischievous and won’t do. Let those who are failing to run their parties have some decency to admit they have failed, or those who have failed to run this country and are using the discredited guerrilla channels simply deal with the situation before them as the rulers of our country making laws and administering them.

Fred M’membe