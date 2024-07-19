WE DON’T TEACH CHILDREN HOW TO HAVE S3X – FAWEZA

WE DON’T TEACH CHILDREN HOW TO HAVE S£X – FAWEZA



The Forum for African Women Educationalists of Zambia (FAWEZA) has revealed that despite many attempts and interventions to reduce teen pregnancy among young girls, the reduction has remained slow.



FAWEZA Programmes Manager Ivy Mutwale told Kumwesu in an interview that between 2020 and 2024, the reduction of teen pregnancy was about 1000. As a result, comprehensive sexuality education was introduced as a mitigation measure to prevent continued pregnancy among young people and the exposure of learners to diseases such as STIs and HIV.



She stressed that the main purpose of such education is to provide youth with the right information; “sexuality education is not meant to teach children how to have sex.”



Comprehensive sexuality education, now called life skills and health education, is teaching children about their rights, their bodies, how they can prevent unprotected sex, and how they can abstain.



Ms. Mutwale further said that there is a need for the government to support training and capacity building for educators, have regular assessments of CSE/Lshe programmes, and implement feedback mechanisms for the continuous improvement of the ram. “CSE gives young people accurate, age-appropriate information about sexuality and their sexual and reproductive health, which is critical for their health and survival.”



“The implementation of the CSE/Lshe has made significant strides in improving sexual health awareness and knowledge among young people in Zambia,” she noted.