WE EXPECT MORE JOBS AT KCM – BANDA

….following the coming in of Vedanta Resources the legal owners of KCM.

Lusaka… Tuesday July 18, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

With the coming in of Vedanta Resources the legal owners of KCM as they hold 80% shareholding in the mining firm, stakeholders and Zambians expect more jobs and business opportunities at Konkola Copper Mines, says a local Civil Society Organization.

The Advocates for National Development and Democracy is urging all stakeholders to support government’s position to give back Vedanta Resources the mining asset saying a lot of opportunities will be created there which will be beneficial to Zambians.

ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda says he believes the decision by the government is aimed at revamping the mining industry and promoting social economic growth in our country.

Mr Banda has indicated that Vedanta Resources is a suitable investor to operate KCM efficiently and effectively optimally as it is not just the legal owners but has a strong global footprint, huge financial and technical capacity.

“We wish to urge stakeholders and Zambians to support the decision by the government to engage Vedata Resources to operate KCM. As you may be aware Vedanta Resources are the legal owners of KCM. The decision by the government is aimed at improving the mining sector, revamping the mining sector and promoting social economic growth of our country,” said Mr Banda.

“With the coming in of Vedanta Resources to operate KCM at optimally level, we should expect our gross domestic product (GDP) to increase which will lead to more employment and more business opportunities. Making KCM to operate fully, is the right step towards achieving the three million metric tones of copper production target by 2031.”

Mr. Banda emphasized that the government and Vedanta should expedite the negotiations process since Mines Minister Hon Paul Kabuswe indicated that only one item is remaining before handing the asset back to the legal owners.