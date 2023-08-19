WE GIVE OUR FULL SUPPORT, SOLIDARITY TO MNANGAGWA, ZANU-PF- Fred M’membe- Fred M’membe

WE GIVE OUR FULL SUPPORT, SOLIDARITY TO MNANGAGWA, ZANU-PF

We cannot be neutral in next week’s Zimbabwe’s elections.

For us, the choice is between electing outright puppets or agents of imperialism; transnational corporations and national liberators; anti- imperialist forces that have made mistakes along the way.

And without hesitation our choice is with national liberators; anti-imperialist forces whatever their defects, weakness and mistakes.

Whatever maybe our disappointments, frustrations or even anger with them as Comrades, we are convinced that it’s much easier to correct the mistakes and put them back on the rails than to try and turn puppets, agents of imperialism and transnational corporations into patriots, anti imperialists and Pan-Africanists.

We therefore, put our full support and solidarity with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF in next week’s elections.

We wish them victory in the August 23, 2023 polls!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party [Zambia]