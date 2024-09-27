WE HAD NO PLANS TO RAID EDGAR LUNGU’S HOUSE – POLICE

REFUTING FALSE CLAIMS POSTED ON THE PATRIOTIC FRONT FACEBOOK PAGE



The Zambia Police Service wishes to categorically refute and dismiss the false claims circulating on the Patriotic Front (PF) Facebook Page, alleging that a combined team of police officers was planning to search and arrest former President Edgar Lungu last evening. We wish to inform the general public that these allegations are entirely baseless and have no element of truth. No such operation had been planned or was being conducted by the police.



The Zambia Police Service operates within the framework of the law, and any actions or investigations are carried out transparently and in accordance with established legal procedures. Should the need arise to engage any individual for police inquiries, appropriate measures, such as issuing a call-out, would be followed, ensuring the rights and dignity of all persons are respected.





We would like to caution the administrators of the PF Facebook Page against disseminating false information intended to mislead the public and create unnecessary panic. Such actions are not only irresponsible but also constitute a violation of the law. The Zambia Police Service will not tolerate the continuous spread of misleading information, as it poses a threat to public order and safety.



We urge all citizens to be vigilant and avoid sharing unverified information from unreliable sources. The Zambia Police Service remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Zambians and will continue to uphold the principles of truth, transparency, and professionalism.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER