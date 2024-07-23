WE HAD WARNED THAT THE CORRUPTION UNDER UPND WILL BE MORE THAN PF – M’MEMBE

Commenting on the corruption scandals that has rocked the Hakainde Hichilema administration this past week, Socialist Party president Fred M’membe said:

In 2022, we warned that the corruption under the UPND will surpass that of the PF. Indeed, the recent fraud, embezzlement and corruption scandals have really reflected the reality of who Mr Hakainde Hichilema truly is. And it has also revealed how he has surrounded himself with like minded people and friends in his government.