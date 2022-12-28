WE HAVE A SPECIAL LEADER IN HH-MWEETWA.

UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has described President Hakainde Hichilema as a special leader, saying even naysayers have few things to criticise now.

Commenting on the abolishment of the death penalty in Zambia and criminal defamation of the President, Mweetwa said President Hichilema walked the talk.

“The President did not sign that bill in his own interest. He signed in the interest of the nation.

It is expected that in the enjoyment of the freedoms, there shall be respect for other people’s freedoms including the freedom of the President. In enjoying human rights, fundamental freedoms and liberties, there is a right on one hand and the duty on the other. The right is for you to say whatever you feel you like.