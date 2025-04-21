We have achieved over 90 percent of our promises – UPND



The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) claims to have fulfilled over 90 percent of its promises from 2021 to 2024.



President Hakainde Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Policy and Compliance, Joseph Lungu, says the figure is based on the party’s own analysis and research regarding the status of its pledges.



He cited achievements such as the introduction of free education and an enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as examples of fulfilled promises.





Meanwhile, Special Assistant and Advisor to the President for Finance and Investment, Jitto Kayumba, has encouraged citizens to engage with their leaders to better understand and access the CDF.



The two officials made these remarks in a now-viral video, where they discussed the implementation of key policy reforms under the New Dawn administration, as outlined in a newly released booklet.



However, Development Expert Dr. Charity Musamba has challenged the UPND’s claims, arguing that the projections made by President Hichilema’s aides do not reflect the situation on the ground.



She noted that the cost of living remains high, making it difficult for many citizens to afford proper meals.-Diamond TV