We have agreed as a nation to amend constitution before 2026 elections – Hichilema!

President Hakainde Hichilema says the nation has agreed to amend the constitution before the 2026 general election.





Officiating at this year’s Women’s Day in Kasama yesterday, President Hichilema said in order to bring proportional representation and for him to appoint more women in decision making positions, there is need for a constitutional amendment.





“I take it that as a nation, we are agreed that we will amend the constitution before the 2026 elections so we can deliver more opportunities for women and the society as a whole,” President Hichilema said.





He said even the delimitation of vast constituencies needs the support of the people to allow changes in the constitution.



“And we are willing to do that, we have pronounced it in my last address to parliament. We want a society where girls are promoted in terms of opportunities. We need more women in elective offices,” stated President Hichilema.





He called on the church, traditional leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to support the proposal of a constitutional amendment.





“And we want to invite all the stakeholders, civil society organisations, church, traditional leaders to support the constitutional amendment that will allow for us to bring more women in parliament either through direct election or through proportional representation,” he advised.



The Head of State further invited women to become active in the participation of national issues so as to stand a chance of being elected in elective positions.



-Kalemba