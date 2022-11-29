We Have All Left Our Father’s Political Parties Before So Mutinta Mazoka Our Sister – Your Move To Leave UPND Is Not New- Hon Matomola Likwanya

WE HAVE ALL LEFT OUR FATHER’S POLITICAL PARTIES BEFORE SO MUTINTA MAZOKA our sister – your move to leave UPND is not new & there is nothing to write home about.

1. Panji Kaunda left UNIP founded by his Father Kenneth Kaunda and joined MMD, then later PF and now UPND .

2. Andrew Banda left MMD when his father was still Republican President and joined UPND.

3. Mulenga SATA left PF which was founded by his Father Micheal SATA and joined UPND then came back to join PF then back again to join UPND.

You are all free citizens and you are free to make your own political decisions because your political life is not tied to your father’s political achievements.

Hon Matomola Likwanya