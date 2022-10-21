We Have All Sinned And Fallen Short Of God’s Glory – Dr Nevers Mumba

By Fanny Kalonda

WE must never succumb to the emptiness of politics of hate and division, says MMD leader Nevers Mumba.

Mumba says there is no corporate repentance without personal repentance.

“Once we face our individual shortcomings, we shall create an atmosphere of tolerance and forgiveness towards each other.

We have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God,” he said. “Today (yesterday), Zambia humbles herself before the Almighty God in contrition, prayer and repentance.

At the base of our conflicted and divided society lies a strong strand of our Christian faith and values. It is such an honour to be part of a nation that publicly suspends all activity and gives honour to God for his love and faithfulness towards us. As we celebrate the day of prayer, fasting, forgiveness and repentance, let us place our differences aside and consider God.”

Mumba said on day of prayer, there is no ruling party and no opposition.

“There is no Catholic and no Protestant. There is no Lozi and no Ngoni. Today, we all approach God as one family seeking his protection and guidance. We are one people under God. We must never succumb to the emptiness of politics of hate and division.

There is no corporate repentance without personal repentance. May we use this special day as a moment of personal reflection. Once we face our individual shortcomings, we shall create an atmosphere of tolerance and forgiveness towards each other,” said Mumba. “We have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.

We should all therefore humble ourselves and excercise forgiveness towards one another because none of us is without sin.We call on all Zambians to take a moment and consider God. Everything including politics shall pass away, but he that does the will of God shall abide forever.”