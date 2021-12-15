WE HAVE ARRESTED SIPANDE, RESTRICTED 62 PROPERTIES, CONFIRMS ACC … Sipande is said to be friends with a politically exposed person from Chawama

By Staff Reporter

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has confirmed arresting Chawama businessman Sipande Mugala and ‘restricting’ 62 properties and seizing one motor vehicle From him.

He is said to be connected to a very senior politically exposed person hailing from Chawama in the PF government.

Responding to a Daily Revelation press query, the commission confirmed a Daily Revelation story disclosing details of the matter, and that Sipande has since been arrested and charged.

