We have arrived safely from the United States of America- HH

PRESIDENT HH WRITES….WE HAVE ARRIVED SAFELY FROM THE US

Fellow citizens,

We have arrived safely from the United States of America where we attended a high level multilateral US-Africa Summit with several fellow Heads of State and Government on one hand, and the United States Government led by President Joe Biden on the other.



On the sidelines of this important Conference, we held bileteral discussions with fellow Heads of State and Government and also took part in several meetings with American Captains of Industry and Investors that are willing to explore business opportunities in this country; some of whom have committed investments of $150 million into the mining sector.



Fellow citizens, our determination to steer our Country away from poverty caused by years of mismanagement, endemic corruption, theft of public resources and reckless borrowing is unquenchable and enduring.



We are more determined to deliver to the Zambian people and our resolve will not be distracted, neither will it be diminished until we attain our objectives to among other things, improve the livelihoods of all our people.

We thank you for your prayers once more.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.