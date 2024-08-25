WE HAVE COME TOGETHER TO REMOVE THIS MUKUKULU – LUNGU



Former president Edgar Lungu says the opposition has come together under UKA with the main purpose of removing Hakainde Hichilema whom he called as Mukukulu.



And Lungu has told Harry Kalalba and other members of UKA not to be cowards.



Lungu told thousands of l in UKA were working well together and will agree on who should be the presidential candidate.



Lungu said there is nothing President Hichilema had done saying he was full of lies. He said the cost of living had continued going up. He is not fixing anything but all lies.





He said the much talked about free education was a mess as it had compromised the quality. Lungu said the cash transfer was just another rethorick.



Lungu said Hichilema was now posing boasting in commissioning the projects which were started by the PF.



Sadly Lungu said Hichilema was boasting of having reopened KCM after binging the same Investor he (HH) had condemned. He said Zambians were suffering while Hichilema has continued with his lies.



Lungu said the only hope for Zambia is UKA and called for unit from the member political parties. Lungu said he was not afraid of anything as God is the one who gives and take life.



Photo: Edgar Lungu addressing the Citizen First rally in Samfya today, Saturday afternoon, 24th August 2024