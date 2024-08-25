WE HAVE COME TOGETHER TO REMOVE THIS MUKUKULU – LUNGU
Former president Edgar Lungu says the opposition has come together under UKA with the main purpose of removing Hakainde Hichilema whom he called as Mukukulu.
And Lungu has told Harry Kalalba and other members of UKA not to be cowards.
Lungu told thousands of l in UKA were working well together and will agree on who should be the presidential candidate.
Lungu said there is nothing President Hichilema had done saying he was full of lies. He said the cost of living had continued going up. He is not fixing anything but all lies.
He said the much talked about free education was a mess as it had compromised the quality. Lungu said the cash transfer was just another rethorick.
Lungu said Hichilema was now posing boasting in commissioning the projects which were started by the PF.
Sadly Lungu said Hichilema was boasting of having reopened KCM after binging the same Investor he (HH) had condemned. He said Zambians were suffering while Hichilema has continued with his lies.
Lungu said the only hope for Zambia is UKA and called for unit from the member political parties. Lungu said he was not afraid of anything as God is the one who gives and take life.
Photo: Edgar Lungu addressing the Citizen First rally in Samfya today, Saturday afternoon, 24th August 2024
Going against the clear people’s choice (over one million votes difference in the last election) when you don’t even qualify to stand as a presidential candidate is known as bitterness pro max. This man has no tangible plan to better our lives. Ba Lungu, best you retire peacefully.
But the same mukukulu defeated you when you had all government machinery. Almost almost all political sarogates gathered to assist but you lost.
Now how are you going to manage when you are out of power, with a number of pending issues against you.
Cant you just rest or aquire land for farming and lead a simple quite life instead of inviting problems
By the way, do you look yourself into the mirror and ask questions to yourself on what you intend to do rather than being deceived by fooling people like Nakachinda, Mutotwe, Lubinda and many more
Lungu be careful
Zambians are the best judges.They will tell you
What they want in 2026 while we await the
Concourt ruling.
Ati humble president talking ill of others.Never think God is for one person and his family.
Do you think him will just be looking at you and remain ndwii as you come to remove him? You are deceiving yourself big time. This time around expect a more devastating defeat of your life time.
“Lungu said Hichilema was now posing boasting in commissioning the projects which were started by the PF.”
Why did you fail to finish the projects? You are busy looting and explain how you were able to gift your family members with assets beyond your earnings. All this noise is just your attempt to save your behind….It will not work.
No one is commenting on the street language of Lungu referring to President HH. Let HH use any street language referring to ECL it even becomes a headline. Unfortunately he is your President. Someone referred to the crowd in Samfya as threat to HH.. ZERO. Even HH if he went there it is the same crowd and people that will be there. Kantu kali pa voting, I can assure you same crowd had different opinions. Why should we speculate when we’re moving towards 2026. Let time come.
I feel ECL should simply stay quiet and forget about falsely criticizing HH ‘s better performance. We are in this mess because of their poor performance during their tenure. This man has no message to convince the majority voters and with him UKA is likely to look a joker and possibly be unpopular.
when will we come together to fight for Zambian agenda? politicians have their own agendas but can we for once come up with a Zambian agenda that politicians must follow for us to even entertain them otherwise zambia at a 100 years will look like Zambia in our last 60 years. let’s learn from history of the last 7 president’s. the Zambian agenda would look like mineral reserves at home, food reserves at home, no loadsheding for the next 1000 years even if there was a natural disaster, best health care at home, our own industries state and indegenously owned at home and many more ideas that are not for the politicians but for Zambians.
The convener of the rally Mr. Harry Kalaba is nowhere in the news. It is Mr. Lungu who is in the limelight. Where are the other UKWA leaders? The fact is Mr. Kalaba and the other UKWA leaders are merely acting as “inshindishi” (escorts) to Mr. Lungu and they should not delude themselves that they are his equal.
As for Mr. Lungu bouncing back, he should remember that he was walloped by one million votes and the combined votes of the opposition won’t make a dent in that vote difference. Enjoy your crowds Mr. Lungu, after all Samfya voted overwhelmingly for you and PF. Nothing to get excited about. You are in your backyard.
Bitterness can surely eat you up. I pray one day that love prevails and people that are looked up to as leaders start putting the interests of the nation first.