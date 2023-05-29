We have detained Chris Zumani Zimba – Police

Police in Lusaka have confirmed the detention of former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba saying the public will be informed of alleged his crimes once all formalities are completed, Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed.

Zimba replaced the problematic Kaizer Zulu as political advisor in December of 2021 and sunk with the PF boat 2021.

A few minutes after his arrest, opposition Patriotic for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo stormed Woodlands Police Station demanding to know why Zimba had been arrested.

“Our expectations is that as a democracy is that as a nation that us ruled by laws and not men, is that if someone does something that is suspected to be against the rule of law, something that constitues breaking of the law, that person is supposed to be charged with an offence. It does not make sense whatsoever to detain a person without charge,” said Tembo.

According to Tembo, Zimba’s detention is government harassment of the opposition.

Kalemba