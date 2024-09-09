We have done extremely well, the economy is doing fine – Mutale Nalumango

We have done extremely well, the economy is doing fine – Veep



VICE President Mutale Nalumango says despite experiencing some challlenges as a country, the UPND government has done extremely well in revamping the economy.



Addressing Chilanga residents on Saturday, Nalumango stated that the current state of the economy cannot be compared to that of the previous regime where it was down.



She added that Zambians must remember that the country’s economy is being driven in the right direction as it did not remain static.



The Veep encouraged the country that the current challenges will soon be a thing of the past as the UPND was committed to eliminating every obstacle in the way to development.



“You know that our economy was really down. Can we say the same today? Is our economy down today? There may be challenges but we have done extremely well. We have a visionary president, so we gather here to remind ourselves of the visionary leadership that we have in our President Dr Hakainde Hichilema,” noted Nalumango.



“The purpose of reminding ourselves is to encourage ourselves that we are not static. We are moving and moving in the right direction. That’s the purpose we are here [for]. Challenges may come but because we are united and behind our leader. We shall overcome.

When you are comfortable you don’t think properly, [it] is now [that] we are thinking hard.”



Nalumango further added that Zambia will soon be recognised on an international level for having tackled the country’s challenges in a unique way.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 9, 2024