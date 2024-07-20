We have engaged law enforcement over threats from public – Lungu’s petitioner, lawyer

By Esther Chisola

We have engaged with the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) regarding the security of my client and, says Michael Moono, the lawyer for the petitioner in the Edgar Lungu eligibility case.

Moono said from the time his client Michelo Chizombe challenged the eligibility of former president Edgar Lungu, he has been receiving threats from the members of the public… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/we-have-engaged-law-enforcement-over-threats-from-public-lungus-petitioner-lawyer/