We have engaged law enforcement over threats from public – Lungu’s petitioner, lawyer
By Esther Chisola
We have engaged with the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) regarding the security of my client and, says Michael Moono, the lawyer for the petitioner in the Edgar Lungu eligibility case.
Moono said from the time his client Michelo Chizombe challenged the eligibility of former president Edgar Lungu, he has been receiving threats from the members of the public… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/we-have-engaged-law-enforcement-over-threats-from-public-lungus-petitioner-lawyer/
LUNGU supporters know the TRUTH THAT THE CHIEF JUSTICE OR HER DEPUTY didnt swore LUNGU.
He is in Big trouble. He is the ONLY PRESIDENT TO HAVE NOT HAVE BEEN SWORN in by the CHIEF JUSTICE. KK, FTJ, LPM, RB and Sata were all sworn in by CHIEF JUSTICE.
Ba LUNGU made “HISTORY”!.