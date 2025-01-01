‘We have enough numbers in Parley to change the Constitution’





CORNELIUS Mweetwa has bragged that the UPND has enough numbers in Parliament to effect and make changes to the Constitution after winning three seats which were held by the Patriotic Front (PF).



Mr Mweetwa, the Minister of Information and Media said President Hakainde Hichilema, who if he wanted could easily move Parliament at any day to amend the Constitution with all the powers he has