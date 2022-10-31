WE HAVE FAILED TO FULFILL OUR PROMISES….Zambians deserve an explanation, says UPND Cadre George Mtonga

WE HAVE FAILED TO FULFILL OUR PROMISES

….Zambians deserve an explanation, says UPND Cadre George N Mtonga

I’m going to respect Zambians and not pretend that we never made promises about lowering commodities. I’m not going to lie that we said that we can do better than PF. We made these promises and we came up with the numbers to justify that we can do better.

I support UPND because I believe we are a party that can change Zambia. And when I feel that we are not getting to where we said we will get, the Zambian people need an explanation.

I can’t give a full explanation on why commodity prices have not gone down. The government needs to make official statements on this matter so that Zambians have the truth.

I, unfortunately, can not play politics on this matter. We said we will lower prices and we have not. The people deserve to know why and what is being done about it.

Hakainde Hichilema , my president, you need to address this matter.