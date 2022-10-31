WE HAVE FAILED TO FULFILL OUR PROMISES….Zambians deserve an explanation, says UPND Cadre George Mtonga

WE HAVE FAILED TO FULFILL OUR PROMISES
….Zambians deserve an explanation, says UPND Cadre George N Mtonga
I’m going to respect Zambians and not pretend that we never made promises about lowering commodities. I’m not going to lie that we said that we can do better than PF. We made these promises and we came up with the numbers to justify that we can do better.
I support UPND because I believe we are a party that can change Zambia. And when I feel that we are not getting to where we said we will get, the Zambian people need an explanation.
I can’t give a full explanation on why commodity prices have not gone down. The government needs to make official statements on this matter so that Zambians have the truth.
I, unfortunately, can not play politics on this matter. We said we will lower prices and we have not. The people deserve to know why and what is being done about it.
Hakainde Hichilema , my president, you need to address this matter.
You are not upnd
UPND have to up their game on communication. Yes, Mtonga is right. People need to be informed on a regular basis as to where we are and what the government is doing to improve the lives of the ordinary Zambian.
We are not expecting miracles but we do have reasonable expectations based on UPND campaign promises. What is going on with Forest 27?
President HH started well with his first phone in address some months back. This should be a regular feature of his rein. He needs it to keep tabs on the temperature of the nation.
You don’t demolish a house in one day and expect to rebuild it in a day!
Let’s be realistic for once!
When you are treating a Kwashiorkor malnourished child who is swollen all over, you should expect them to lose weight before they start gaining meaningful weight!
Trouble is children of Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Sata and ECL are not as strong as us children of KK!
You should not expect miracles to turn around this PF ravaged Economy! We warned them about their reckless borrowing and they called us all sorts of bad names!
One thing we can say is UPND has done what is expected of a reasonable government to make things better!
If young Zambians are foolish to listen to PF and Mumembe who created the mess our economy is in, you deserve to suffer and live lifetimes of poverty!
Please go ahead and bring PF back! After all it’s not only dogs that go back to their vomit! Some human beings do the same!
This young generation is very weak in everything! Weak minds, floppy physic, no stamina and no spirit of endurance! They have become so used to miracle money and so don’t see value in honest hard work! I am lucky to have been introduced to the Jewish culture at an early stage. Parents must teach their children how to earn a living and how to swim! If you don’t teach your children how to earn an honest living, you will raise a society of thieves!
Whoever did away with National Service Military training made a big mistake!