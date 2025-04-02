We have instructed all our MPs to reject Constitutional Amendments – Nakacinda





By Esther Chisola



PF secretary general Raphael Nakacinda says all the members of the parliament sponsored by the PF have been told to reject the proposed Constitutional clauses to be amended.





Last week, Justice minister Princess Kasune unveiled a roadmap for Zambia’s constitutional amendments, which she said aimed at enhancing equity, accountability and governance efficiency.





The roadmap included immediate parliamentary updates, an Electoral Commission report on April 22, drafting from April 23 to May 20, 2025 and public consultations from May 21 to June 21.



But in an interview yesterday, Nakacinda said Zambians were against the amendments.





“It’s not the PF that is against the amendment of the constitution. The Zambian people have spoken loudly that amending the constitution at this particular stage is retrogressive and



