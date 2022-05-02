WE HAVE MADE SWEEPING CHANGES TO COUNCILS- ACKSON SEJANI
THE Local Governmnet Service Commission has made sweeping changes in local authorities across the country as a way to enhance efficiency and service delivery.
The Ackson Sejani led Commission has made inter town/district transfers.
“Others are being moved from local government to for instance Public Service Commission.
This is in an effort to make the local authorities more efficient;
“Zambians should ignore the propaganda that is being circulated by the Patriotic Front ((PF) that Town Clerks have been fired,” said a Commission source.
The Commission will officially make an announcement during the course of the week, but those transferred have since been notified of the movement.