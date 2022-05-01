May 1,2022-

Zambia Police Service would like to dispel the information being peddled on social media that the mobile money agent who is alleged to have been abducted on April 13,2022 Pamela Chisumpa has been found dead.

We have not received such information.If at all there is anyone with such information or an other information that may help in the ongoing investigations in this matter to report to the nearest police station or through:

Email:[email protected]

Mobiles: 0950 767438

: 0776 497217

:0766 716438 (Calls and WhatsApp)

We would also like to warn persons that are in the habit of posting such falsehood on social media that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them so that the can be made to account for their actions through the courts of law.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON.