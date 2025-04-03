B y Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

“We have been in touch with His Highness King Letsie III and Government is not telling the Truth”





WE HAVE NOT RECEIVED ANY LETTER OF REGRET FROM LESOTHO AS PURPORTED BY GOVERNMENT – NGAMBELA





The Ngambela of Barotseland Mukela Manyando has distanced himself and BRE from the Government Confusion and lies insinuating that the King of Lesotho His Majesty Letsie III excused himself from attending the 2025 Kuomboka Ceremony.



“As BRE and the Kuta we have not received any letter of regret from His Majesty the King of Lesotho as purported by the Zambian Government. If there is something of that nature then it must be addressed to the Government not us who wrote to the King,” shared the Ngambela on a walk – in interview with Barotseland Watchdog Chief Investigative Reporter. “It is highly disturbing to note the Zambian Government has continued to interfere with our arrangement despite our acknowledgement of them as major stakeholders,” continued the Ngambela.





“The Zambian Government should provide proof of such a letter if any. Let them share the letter with us since the matter is already in public domain so that we can prove them right.





As BRE we have been in talks with the King of Lesotho and we know the truth. What could make us fail to inform the people about the non availability of the King of Lesotho in time if at all they wrote to us?” asked the Ngambela.





The New Dawn Government should appreciate our civility and respect for them otherwise, this issue has the potential to divide the people especially those in support of our idea to call our brothers and sisters from Lesotho so that we can showcase our cultural heritage.