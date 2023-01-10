LOADSHEDDING REMAINS 12HRS
Dear my good friends
JOURNALISTS
We have NOT reduced loadshedding to 6 hours PLEASE.
ZESCO Limited has restructured the load-management exercise by staggering each outage to a minimum Six (6) hour period.
This entails staggering of the current 12 hours into six-hour intervals with a 6-hour
break.
The changed schedules are intended to provide customers some relief, effected on Monday, 9 January 2023 until further notice.
To this effect the load shedding pattern is as listed:
00:00 hours – 06:00 hours
06:00 hours – 12:00 hours
12:00 hours – 18:00 hours
18:00 hours – 24:00 hours
Our customers are encouraged to look out for updated load shedding schedules in
the print media and the ZESCO website www.zesco.co.zm.
The schedules are also
conveniently accessible via ZESCO’s USSD Code (*3600#) and the Mobile App.
Hoewever, we have equally received reports of inconsistencies in the new schedule we started a day ago.
In short, it’s 6 HOURS off, 6 HOURS on and 6 HOURS off.
Chief engineers are aware about the reports over the inconsistency and something is being DONE 🙏
Thank you.
Would zesco be prepared to comment on the privaledged who have not had a single minute of loadshedding