LOADSHEDDING REMAINS 12HRS

Dear my good friends

JOURNALISTS

We have NOT reduced loadshedding to 6 hours PLEASE.

ZESCO Limited has restructured the load-management exercise by staggering each outage to a minimum Six (6) hour period.

This entails staggering of the current 12 hours into six-hour intervals with a 6-hour

break.

The changed schedules are intended to provide customers some relief, effected on Monday, 9 January 2023 until further notice.

To this effect the load shedding pattern is as listed:

00:00 hours – 06:00 hours

06:00 hours – 12:00 hours

12:00 hours – 18:00 hours

18:00 hours – 24:00 hours

Our customers are encouraged to look out for updated load shedding schedules in

the print media and the ZESCO website www.zesco.co.zm.

The schedules are also

conveniently accessible via ZESCO’s USSD Code (*3600#) and the Mobile App.

Hoewever, we have equally received reports of inconsistencies in the new schedule we started a day ago.

In short, it’s 6 HOURS off, 6 HOURS on and 6 HOURS off.

Chief engineers are aware about the reports over the inconsistency and something is being DONE 🙏

Thank you.