WE HAVE PUT OUR HEADS TOGETHER WITH OUR CONTRACTORS AND WE WILL FIGHT HH – NICKSON CHILANGWA

PF Secretary General NICKSON CHILANGWA has assured PF cadres and funders whose contracts have been terminated by government unwavering support from the party.

CHILANGWA says all those PF cadres and funders whose contracts and businesses have been terminated will be rewarded in 2026 if the party wins elections.

The PF Head has since agreed with the PF contractors and funders to continue funding the party but at a reduced percentage of 10% from 20% of every government contract or business they may be given by the current government.

Prior to elections, PF cadres and funders were given several government contracts and some paid upfront in excess of millions of kwacha and these are the funds they spent on campaigns including funding social media fake accounts to project self deceit that they were wanted by Zambians.

We hope government can terminate all their contracts and audit them and also demand refunds for works they never did but got paid.

Some government workers must also be arrested for authorising payments to such thieves who had no capacity to deliver.- Koswe