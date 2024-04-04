WE HAVE REASONS TO CELEBRATE THE RETURN OF MOPANI AND KCM MINES

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Apart from bringing forex into the Zambian economy, mining firms remit property rates to Local Authorities.In fact property rates from mining firms constitute the largest component of locally generated revenue for majority of local authorities on the copperbelt.



This is the revenue which most of the local authorities use to mount street lights,construct and desilt drainages,collect garbage in public markets and bus stations.Clean streets and clear grass along roads.This fund is also used to work on roads within communities.

This is the money which most of local authorities use to sponsor football clubs in their respective districts.



Generally,it spars social economic activities on the copperbelt.Those who can connect to the 70s and 80s will recall the level of social economic activities on the copperbelt.The days of Mighty “awina ichungulo”, the days of Nkana “Red”Devils, Power 90,Kalulushi Modern Stars, name them…. those were days!



When mining activities started dwindling on the copperbelt, even life at household level became unbearable.We saw an influx of youthful population migrating to Lusaka in search of economic opportunities.

Copperbelt eventually became a shell of itself.



Therefore, those of us who are celebrating the new developments at Mopani and KCM have reasons and stories to reminiscent.We have a reason why we are passionately thanking President Hakainde Hichilema and Hon Paul Kabuswe for this achievement.It has not been easy.These two mines have been limping for many years now.



Critiques have their own political reasons, but for many, it’s a historical achievement,

I submit

Mupishi Jones

0977480386