WE HAVE SET UP AN ASSET RECOVERY TASK FORCE – HH

HE WROTE….

This year’s theme for the International Anti-Corruption Day cannot be more ideal: “Your right, your role: Say no to Corruption”. As we promised in our campaign, corruption has no place in our government.

We have demonstrated that corruption will not be tolerated by anyone regardless of political persuasion. This is the reason our government has set up the asset recovery taskforce that is made up of a multi-sectoral team of law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

Its your right as citizens to have access to basic social services. Your right to ensuring that the taxes you pay are fully utilized for the intended purposes and not ending up in people’s pockets. T

his is the reason we are getting what is rightfully yours and ensuring that, going forward, all public resources will be fully accounted for.

We all need to work together, to collectively say NO TO CORRUPTION in all its forms. You the public, must ensure that all instances of corruption are reported to the competent authorities.

On this day, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to fight corruption as a government, but we need every Zambian to be part of this fight.

Corruption does not happen in a vacuum, it is facilitated by human beings. All the more reason we, as citizens, should play an active role in addressing this cancer that threatened to bring our country to its knees.

God bless Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia