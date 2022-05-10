By Chilufya Tayali



WE HAVE TABULARASA GOVERNMENT, A CLIQUE OF LIARS

Tell me if this represents a credible Govt with a clear direction of where they are taking this Country.

On 25th April 2022, at a Press conference, President Hichilema said;

“I’ve seen the falsehoods on media , the Allegations that we want to give back KCM to Vendetta , am sure you’ve seen,…… Oliver, that’s NOT TRUE! “

On 9th May 2022, while in South Africa at a Mining Indaba sponsored by Vendetta, President Hichilema said;

“Vedanta and ourselves agreed that we suspend litigation, by-and-large as a partial way of resolving

the matter. The outcome I wouldn’t predict, but there will be a resolution of Konkola Copper Mines.”, he said.

He further went on to say;

“ANY SOLUTION AT KCM HAS TO INCLUDE VEDANTA, WHICH REMAINS A CO-SHAREHOLDER IN THE OPERATION WITH THE GOVERNMENT”.

However, the Director (without clarity) at State House, Mr. Clayson Hamasaka wrote;

GOVERNMENT HAS NOT GIVEN BACK KCM TO VEDANTA RESOURCES

“The issue of KCM is still very active in the courts of law. And such matters can take very long to the detriment of development. The best and quick way to resolving such issues is sitting on the table and discuss than courts.”

“Vedanta still remains a shareholder in KCM regardless of what anyone does, we cannot ignore that fact. So agreeing to end litigation does not equate to handing KCM back to them, it just means you’ve decided to find a solution outside the courts. There’s no contradiction”

Now, tell me, does this look like a Govt can be trusted that they know what they are doing? In my opinion, these guys are like a clean slate, no content, #TABULARASA and #INSINCERE.

