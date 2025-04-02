WE HAVE TO ABANDON RELIANCE ON FOREIGN AID – HH



April 1, 2025



LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians to take charge of their country’s development and reduce dependence on foreign aid, warning that global assistance is no longer guaranteed.



Speaking at a high-level development forum themed “Enhancing Resilience: Innovative Solutions for Strengthening LDCs’ Resilience Against Systemic Shocks,” held in Lusaka, President Hichilema emphasized the need for self-reliance, particularly in critical sectors such as agriculture, health, and education.





“For years, we assumed that donors would always fund our essential services. That era is over,” he declared. “If we do not take responsibility for our own development, who will?”





The President stressed that Zambia must invest in sustainable solutions, especially in agriculture, where climate change has significantly impacted food security.





The head of state cited last year’s devastating drought as proof that waiting for foreign aid is no longer a viable strategy.



Mr. Hichilema’s administration has since increased investments in irrigation and drought-resistant crops, with an ambitious goal of achieving food security within three years regardless of rainfall patterns.





At the same function, UN Under-Secretary-General Rabab Fatima acknowledged Zambia’s efforts but cautioned that poverty and economic instability remain major hurdles.



Ms. Fatima urged a shift from loan-based financing to grants to prevent excessive debt accumulation.





“Digital tools and timely aid can lift millions from vulnerability,” she said, referencing Ethiopia’s safety net program as a model. “But borrowing to fund crisis response is not sustainable.”





Despite these concerns, President Hichilema remained resolute in his address, insisting that Zambians must embrace self-sufficiency to build a resilient economy.



