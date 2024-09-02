WE HAVE TO STOP ALABWELELAPO WITH UPND, KABIMBA TELLS HIS MEMBERS



Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba has called for his members to give solidarity to UPND in order to block Alabwelelapo campaign.



Kabimba a critic of President Hakainde Hichilema who worked with the alebwalelapo in the 2021 elections now says he will work with President Hichilema and UPND.



After running a serious anti Hichilema campaign from 2021 going from one radio station to another, on January 13, 2024, Kabimba had a meeting with President Hichilema at Community House.



The content of that meeting remains a secret but Kabimba was seen with the First Family having a jovial time in a picture that was circulated the same day.



After the Community House visit Kabimba’s tone towards Hichilema changed.



Today at a media briefing, Kabimba announced his party was joining the UPND Alliance. He urged his members across the country to work with UPND to stop what he said those who want to come back and continue with corruption.



Wherever you are even if you are few or many give solidarity to UPND we have to stop those who want to come back and continue with corruption, Kabimba said.



Could this be the issue of relationship as Kabimba is said to be related to the First Lady. Or it’s the fallout he has with Fred M’membe who is likely to work with United Kwacha Alliance – UKA,?



Whatever the case this development will be exciting.



Photo caption: Kabimba with the First Couple on January 13 at Community House.



Zambian Eye