WE HAVE TO URGENTLY HELP MERCY( BOWMAN’S ISSUES) WITH HER CHILDREN – TAYALI

He posts:

My wife and I visited Mercy, she needs our support immediately. I will talk about other issues later but for now, I want us to focus on helping her get the following:

1. A house where she can stay, because where she is right now is not good enough for her and the baby.

2. We need to get Mercy’s children from where they are because Mercy is so worried about them and they need to be in school.

3. Mercy is being represented by legal aid and I think a private lawyer would be more appropriate considering the battle she is facing.

Please contact me on this issues, if you wish to help Mercy;

Here are my contacts: 0966888936 / 0777192375