W.K Mutale Nalumango



WE HAVEN’T FORGOTTEN, TREAT KASAMA CASE AS A SERIOUS CRIME.

Not under my watch as Vice President will women again be intimidated, humiliated and assaulted by suspected cadres as was the case in Kasama last week.

Zambians have gone through a lot and now is the time to stop all kinds of thuggery crimes. Both President Hakainde Hichilema and I have committed ourselves fully to ensuring this goal is achieved without fail.

What I saw in that Kasama video clip must be handled very professionally. I don’t expect anyone to sympathize with those suspected criminals who went on to attack a District Administrative Officer right in her office.

Like the President said, Police do not need to wait for an instruction from anyone but they must always act swiftly to protect all citizens, regardless of their social groupings and political affiliations.

Not even my Children from the UPND should expect my sympathy if they find themselves in direct confrontation with the rule of law. These are things we campaigned against which put smiles of hope on the faces of many women across the country, we fought running battles with thugs until they surrendered but we shouldn’t be the new thugs on the Zambian Citizens.

W.K Mutale-Nalumango

Vice President of the Republic of Zambia