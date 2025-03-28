WE HEAR THE OPPOSITION ARE STILL OBJECTING CONSTITUTION AMENDMENTS, WHAT PROPOSED ARTICLES AND CLAUSES EXACTLY ARE THEY OBJECTING TO? THEY SHOULD BE MORE SPECIFIC” – CHIPOKA CHALLENGES OPPOSITION MP’s





UPND Ndola mayoral aspirant Ellington Chipoka – Ndola City Mayor 2026 has questioned members of the opposition political parties who are rejecting the proposed articles and clauses for amendment why they want to keep playing petty politics by not being specific on what they are objecting to. He argues that the objecting is not out of nobility but pure selfish interests and bitterness which does not speak the voice of the people they represent in thier constituencies.





Mr Chipoka says it is clear that the opposition members of Parliament objecting the proposed amendment are simply jokers who should not be tolerated either by government or the people of Zambia stating that the objections from them began prematurely even before they could see and understand what has now been proposed of which all proposed articles and clauses are non contentious.





Mr Chipoka has since advised the opposition members to be sober minded when representing the people who gave them the trust and confidence unlike exhibiting ignorance of why they are really in Parliament through such acts like walking out during very important processes in the interest of the country





Government through the minister of justice Hon. Princes Kasune unveiled the road map for the constitutional amendment bill of 2025 in Parliament on march 26th 2025 and has since invited all stakeholders to study the proposed amendments and make necessary engagements in due course.



