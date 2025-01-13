WE HELPED YOU TO BECOME HEAD OF STATE, IT IS TIME FOR YOU TO RECIPROCATE AND HELP SAVE CAMNET TV FROM CLOSURE BY EVIL PEOPLE



Saturday, 11th January, 2025.



“There are evil people who are after Camnet TV and they want to shut us off from DStv and GOtv.”





“And I’m here to appeal to you who is the King of this land, and I pray to God that you submit yourself to God and also your spirit.”



“May your heart, dear Mr. Hakainde be turned towards the will of God in saving Camnet TV.”





“When you were in opposition, there was no one who gave you time to do your campaign.”



“My husband and I risked our lives with our TV station and since we were non-aligned pastors called to love everyone, we gave you 45 live programmes unedited through Thabo Kawana at a time when it was not popular.”





“And we believe Camnet TV helped you to be the head state and now it is your time to reciprocate to make sure that we don’t fail Pastor Moses.”





“Do not allow foreigners to persecute us. We are a Christian Nation and will remain that. We cannot change to be what God has not called us to be.”





“Zambia shall remain a Christian nation. We have refused evil people to influence you.”





“Listen more to men and women of God don’t just listen to those who just want to line their pockets by lying to you because there are people who will tell you the truth and look into your eyes.”



Pastor Victoria Chiluba