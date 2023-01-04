WE IMPLORE THE UPND TO STOP THE BLAME GAME THIS YEAR – KANGWA

Socialist Party (SP) youth league provincial training coordinator Joseph Kangwa says the UPND government is so obsessed with the Patriotic Front and its former leaders it wastes time that should be spent attending to Zambia’s problems. He writes:

One of the problems with the United Party for National Development is that it thinks its main issue is the Patriotic Front (PF), the former government.

Since assuming power, the UPND administration has invested a lot of energy trying to fix former PF government leaders. It follows them, investigates and arrests them, but eventually, generally ends up freeing them without any conviction.

Mr Hichilema’s government also spends way too much of its time competing with the former PF government in terms of decision-making and the formulation of policies.

In addition, the UPND has weakened government institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission and Electoral Commission of Zambia by appointing sycophants just so it can fix the PF and other opposition parties.

President Hichilema promotes weak institutional government structures to cover his dictatorial style of leadership because weak institutions are easily manipulated by politicians and government officials.

Therefore, as the New Year begins, it is important to advise Mr Hichilema and his government against trying to continually hoodwink Zambians into believing that the UPND’s failure to deliver on its promises is because of its predecessor’s misrule. All the time we hear PF did this and PF did that.

The people of Zambia are tired of your blame game. Stop trying to defend your failures in this way or you will end up being labelled a bunch of cowards.

The people have the power!