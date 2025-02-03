WE ‘LL BUILD HICHILEMA ANOTHER HOUSE, MAKE COMMUNITY HOUSE STATE LODGE- LUBINDA





Opposition Patriotic Front Vice president Given Lubinda has disclosed that when his party forms government in 2026 it forfeit President Hakainde Hichilema’s Community House to the state.





Lubinda says because of the National security Community House has been upgraded into it will be turned into a State Lodge.





Edgar Lungu’s Ally Lubinda says contrary to assertions that Hichilema will be persecuted, he says the new government will respect him as former president.





Lubinda says another House will be built for Hichilema as former president as stated by the law. He says the security features installed on Community House makes it a state property.





Hichilema has refused to move to Nkwazi House the official presidential residence located within State House opting to live at his Community House.