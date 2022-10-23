WE LOST THE BATTLE BUT NOT THE WAR- -MALANJI

…as he vows to continue serving the 58,000 voters who didn’t go to vote, affirming that nothing has changed in his life despite loosing the Parliamentary seat…

Former KWACHA Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji says he will continue to serve the 58,000 voters who stayed home in boycotting for injustice.

Commenting on Dynamic Analysis Zambia Whatsapp group, Mr. Malanji further stated that nothing has changed in his life despite being denied the chance to re-contest the Parliamentary seat.

And Mr. Malanji popularly known as “Bonanza” says those that have gone to the ant-hill mocking him should be ashamed of themselves because not too long ago the same individuals used to go to ask for food from him.

Mr. Malanji has however revealed that he is very comfortable in life as he owned his first one Million United States dollars in 1993.

The Former Foreign Affairs Minister said he will still be enjoying good living while playing golf his favorite sports discipline as some will be busy forming COOPERATIVES to queue up for Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“Who’s the winner in a situation where a winner gets 10% of registered voters in an urban place like Kitwe where people don’t need Fuso Canters to go and vote.”

“Those numbers are for a ward Councillor. And for your own information speaking for myself”

“Insoni e buntu. Some of the people who are cheering you on this platform also used to come to ask for food.”

“Little did they know that it wasn’t stolen money. Please dig deeper. I owned my first 1 Million USD in 1993. So when I see the kind of you hallucinating, I just watch.”

“Do you even know that only 2,500 plus voted. With 6,500 as a screen saver? We lost the fight but not the battle. Mark my words. 23 October 2022.” Malanji said.