WE MAY LOSE EMMANUEL JJ BANDA – Dr Fred M’membe

Dr Fred M’membe

MR HICHILEMA STOP THIS BARBARISM ON JJ BANDA



We are aware that Mr Hichilema said “umulandu taubola”. We also want to remind him that imilandu nasho shilapwa.



We know that Hon JJ Emmanuel has enemies in the UPND, but surely thisnis not the way to treat people even your worst enemies. How can we sleep at night know we have such vengeful leadership?



We again want to put it on record that JJ Banda has been treated in a barbaric way by your government. And as I have said it before, at the rate the police are tossing JJ around, Zambia may lose Emmanuel. Since abduction, it is clear to many of us that JJ has been pushed to severe limits as a human being.

After all has been said and done, remember that JJ is a Zambian citizen that needsnto be treated fairly before the law. Mr Hichilema please put an end to this barbarism.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party