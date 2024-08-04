WE MAY LOSE EMMANUEL JJ BANDA – Dr Fred M’membe

Dr Fred M’membe
MR HICHILEMA STOP THIS BARBARISM ON JJ BANDA
We are aware that Mr Hichilema said “umulandu taubola”. We also want to remind him that imilandu nasho shilapwa.
We know that Hon JJ Emmanuel has enemies in the UPND, but surely thisnis not the way to treat people even your worst enemies. How can we sleep at night know we have such vengeful leadership?
We again want to put it on record that JJ Banda has been treated in a barbaric way by your government. And as I have said it before, at the rate the police are tossing JJ around, Zambia may lose Emmanuel. Since abduction, it is clear to many of us that JJ has been pushed to severe limits as a human being.
After all has been said and done, remember that JJ is a Zambian citizen that needsnto be treated fairly before the law. Mr Hichilema please put an end to this barbarism.
Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party
Does any one pay any attention to what this man writes; two or three articles every day should have made him very popular by now?!!
The article is useless with spelling mistakes and grammar errors
ECL is the one who said umulandu ta ubola not HH
Your perpetual hallucination is not good for your mental health
Please check with chanama.
Useless individual. If you were a good leader, you should have equally condemned the murder of Muleya, whose children are crying for the father. To you Mmembe, this is well because he was not part of you. Shameless hypocrite and tribalist.
Hey people!!!!!
Good mood and good luck to everyone!!!!!